TONTOGANY — Otsego Local Schools has received community assistance to help feed its students and families.
Superintendent Adam Koch said at the April school board meeting that the district has received $15,000 in donations that has enabled it to give out extra food for the weekend.
One day each week, the district makes seven stops and provides five breakfasts and five lunches to those who have signed up.
Now, the district has transitioned to its government-reimbursed food program only, meaning “we have to follow strict guidelines in regards to what we give them and not extras.”
That entails offering chocolate and vanilla milk.
Koch said he didn’t think they would continue food distribution over the summer. Last summer when it was offered, the participation just wasn’t there.
“But that still is up in the air,” he said.
If the district continues food distribution through the summer, Koch warned they will be reimbursed at a lower rate and distribution has to be every day in only Grand Rapids and Weston.
“It would be nice if we could continue the weekly distributions because I think it is effective,” he said.
However, last summer when the district distributed food every day, it lost $5,000 in waste.
Board member Gordon Digby said with the state of the economy, families may need food more this summer than in past summers.
Koch also told the board the last of three instructional packet hand-outs will be May 7 for those students in grades 6-12 with no internet at home as well as every student in pre-kindergarden to third grade. Those in grades 4-5 will get them only if they want them.
He said he is pleased with online participation.
“Our seniors are engaged. For the most part, we’re on track,” Koch said.
The last day for non-seniors is May 28.
With the musical, which was going to be “Beauty and the Beast,” also canceled, plans are in the works to have a show digitally where the students can sing.
Prom is not going to happen, because of social-distancing mandates, said Kevin O’Shea, high school principal.
“There’s no way prom is going to work,” he said.
O’Shea said parents have offered off-site locations, but he is not comfortable not having any control over the venue and the environment.
Next year, the district will maintain the policy that if someone attending Otsego wants to invite someone under the age of 21, it will be allowed. This allows students to invite members of the class of 2020.
Use of facilities over the summer also is on hold, Koch said.
“There won’t be mass amounts of people on campus,” he said.
Koch is awaiting guidance on fall athletics.
“Every time I think about it, it makes me sad,” he said.
Next year’s instruction also could look different.
Social distancing on a bus to get students to school would be 12 kids on a bus that usually carries up to 70, making transportation a big hurdle, Koch said.
“It’s a challenge,” he said.