TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools officials expect to start deficit spending this year.
Treasurer Steve Carroll presented his five-year forecast to the school board at the November meeting. He predicted the district will deficit spend in fiscal year 2022 at the amount of $287,313.
“We’re working really hard to try to get that to balance,” he said.
Carroll projected deficit spending will be at $905,406 in five years.
Despite that, the district will maintain cash reserves of an estimated $2.14 million in fiscal year 2026.
By using grants and staff pay freezes, the district was able to set aside $1.2 million last year, Carroll said.
“We were uncertain what the future would look like, and we wanted to shore up that balance,” he said.
Carroll has income tax revenues increasing $551,652 to $3.98 million over the next five years.
The 1% income tax collection has fluctuated from the economic instability caused by the pandemic, Carroll said. Collection was up 9% in fiscal year 2020 and down nearly 4% in fiscal year 2021. For fiscal year 2022, it is up 8% and he is predicting a 4% increase for each of the next five years.
However, he warned if income tax collection is up 10% in fiscal year 2023, that will lower the amount of money received from the state.
“There is a tradeoff, unfortunately,” Carroll said.
He has property tax revenues increasing by $582,323 over the next five years, to $5.22 million.
Residential valuation of property in the district is going up nearly $2 million each year for new construction, he said, adding he is expecting an 8% increase in collections payable by 2024.
Tangible personal property taxes, which include the NEXUS pipeline, are expected to increase only slightly in the next five years, from $982,400 this year to $1 million in fiscal year 2026.
“We have no update right now on our NEXUS pipeline,” Carroll said. “We are most likely a couple years away from getting any kind outcome on this.
The district currently is receiving 38% of expected pipeline revenue.
“We also are in limbo right now waiting for the new state funding formula,” Carroll said.
State aid was down $38,000 this year, and he kept that line item mostly flat until fiscal year 2026, when he projected it increasing $200,000 to $5.99 million.
All other revenues are down 129% from last year, from $1.69 million to $737,829.
That $1 million difference is from open enrollment, Carroll said. The difference between open enrollment in and payments that went with students who left will now be paid by the state. Last year, that amount would have been $628,038.
The district gets 37% of its revenue from state aid, 28% from property taxes and 20% from its income tax.
Total revenues for the next five years are projected to increase from $16.38 million this year to $17.88 million in fiscal year 2026.
Expenditures are expected to increase as well, from $16.66 million this year to $18.79 million in fiscal year 2026.
While total expenses were down last year as the district used grant money, that money is used up, Carroll said.
Salaries are expected to increase $1.67 million in the next five years, an average of 4% each year, while benefits increase $735,839 during that same time, or an average of 3%.
“Personnel services will always be the biggest line item of a school budget,” Carroll said.
Purchased service costs dropped 31% from last year to $1.67 million this fiscal year due to the way open enrollment, scholarship expenses and open enrollment out is now recorded. Carroll is predicting a 2% increase for each of the next four years to $1.81 million in fiscal year 2026.
With changes in the state’s new funding formula, open enrollment – which used to be put into revenues – now will be included in state payments, Carroll explained. The state payment is expected to be $38,000 less this year, based on his projections.
A loan for construction of the elementary school will be paid off in fiscal year 2026, adding more than $300,000 back into available revenue.
Carroll said he will update the forecast when state funding is finalized in early 2022.