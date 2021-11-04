TONTOGANY – The community came out to thank Otsego’s board of education for canceling its mask mandate.
The school board met Oct. 28, the day after many county schools – included Otsego — lifted the mandate after being given additional information from the Wood County Health Department.
Seventh grader Autumn Stricklin said the masks were distracting and annoying, and she is happy she no longer must worry about wearing it correctly.
“School has been less stressful for me now that the masks are gone,” she said.
She had another message for the board.
“You guys need to focus on giving kids education and let their parents take care of their health.’’
Alicia Cryan, who spoke against the mandate at the board’s September meeting, shared her thoughts on how to move forward.
“There is substantial relief from a lot of families and students who did struggle with the mandate,” Cryan said.
Families and parents need to do what’s best for their children, she said.
“This is a school. We all work very hard to prepare these children (to be) adults.”
That includes teaching her kids to thrive and not live in fear of being quarantined, Cryan said.
“People who supported choice were never asserting their beliefs on anyone else.”
Medical choices need to be delegated to the parents in the future, she said, and that it is an option to utilize masks and get vaccinated.
“We preach to these kids to be respectful of other students and their choice, and we need to do the same as parents and teachers,” Cryan said.
Shannon Sorosiak, who has three kids attend Otsego, said she is neither anti or pro mask, but she is pro education and student curriculars.
If the board had not implemented the mask mandate, the district would not have seen its successes this year, she said.
Sorosiak said the varsity football team earned a conference title, and the boys cross country team won at districts after having won the conference title. The girls varsity golf team won its conference, the eighth-grade volleyball team won a conference title and seventh-grade volleyball were runners-up.
“I truly feel if you had not implemented a mask mandate, we would not have seen that success,” Sorosiak said.
Without the masks, there would have been more quarantining, she said.
“I love my community, but the hatred and disrespect has been truly disheartening,” Sorosiak said.
An online social media group has been spreading disinformation, including comments about her child who stood up at the August meeting and spoke in favor of masks.
Administrators had their hands tied considering the quarantine procedures set for by the health department and were at the mercy of those guidelines, Sorosiak said.
“Because our administration made the tough decisions, our community gets to celebrate all of those wins.”
Amanda Aranda said the situation has been difficult for everyone.
Having a child wear a mask every day was psychological torment, which is why she choose to homeschool.
“I really, really thank you for the choice you made. It is like a weight off my shoulders,” Aranda said.
“Our goal all along has been how do we safely keep people, especially the students, in school five days a week,” said board member James Harter. “Moving forward, I don’t know what’s going to happen … but we will continue to do what needs to be done to keep kids safely in school.”
Superintendent Adam Koch noted that 60% of the cases at Otsego happened off campus. There have been 205 quarantines as of that night.
Based on last year’s guidelines, that would have been 678 quarantines, he said.
There have been 67 positive cases as of the date of the meeting and 85 students quarantined because of school exposure in an unmasked environment. Not one student tested positive due to close contact, Koch said.
He said the new mask to stay/play is a good thing.
“Those close contacts can remain in school by wearing a mask,” Koch said.
They can choose to not come to school and quarantine at home but will have to test negative to return.
“I really do believe those are good options to be able to keep our kids in school,” Koch said.
He said social distancing is continuing and teachers will do their best to provide work to students who stay at home.
Parents also should expect more exposure notices, he said.
Board President Brad Anderson said he asked his daughter if she was going to continue to wear a mask. She wore it for a day before deciding to take it off because she didn’t want to continue to hear “garbage” from other students.
“Which was disheartening,” he said.
“If I’m wearing a mask, I’m not the bad guy. If you’re not wearing a mask, you’re not the bad guy. The virus is the bad guy,” Anderson said.