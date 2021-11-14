TONTOGANY — Otsego Local Schools is accepting nominations for its Otsego Hall of Fame.
This program recognizes individuals who have brought honor to themselves by making significant impacts or contributions to the school, community, and/or students. This program also provides an opportunity to honor alumni who have earned distinction beyond graduation.
The categories for nomination include: Alumni, Former School Employees, Former Coaches and Friends of Otsego. The deadline to submit the nomination forms is Dec. 2.
The induction class will be recognized at Otsego High School on Feb. 4.
All candidates must be nominated on an official Hall of Fame nomination form; contact Lauri Dunham at ldunham@otsegoknights.org for a form.
Individual may not nominate himself/herself, but can be made by members of his/her family or any other individual with knowledge of that individual’s accomplishments.
The candidate must be eligible in one of the following categories:
The nominee, if an alumni, becomes eligible five years after the time his/her class graduated from Otsego High School. Nominees must have been in good standing during their years at Otsego High School and excelled in their chosen profession, community service, civic involvement, etc. There is not a set criteria for what “excelled” includes. It is up to the selection committee to make a determination for induction based on the nomination package for each nominee.
The nominee, if a former school employee, must have been employed at least five years in the Otsego Local School District and have made an outstanding contribution and/or exhibited accomplishments that positively impacted students and/or the school.
The nominee, if a former coach, must have coached at least five years in the Otsego athletic program and must have made an outstanding contribution to the athletic program.
The nominee, if a friend of Otsego, will be considered if he/she has made ongoing and outstanding contributions to the school district. This could be through volunteer service and/or financial contributions. Examples of “friends” could include, but are not limited to, community members, long time volunteers, and/or financial benefactors.
All inductees must be able to attend or be represented at the recognition banquet and a maximum of five individuals will be inducted in a given year.
Nominations must be returned to Otsego Local Schools, 18505 Tontogany Creek Road, Suite 1, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Attn: Lauri Dunham, Hall of Fame chairperson.
For more information, contact ldunham@otsegoknights.org.