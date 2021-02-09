Attention landscapers, municipalities, and allied industries, Ohio State University Extension is interested in learning about possible program topics that may be of interest.
A Zoom Brainstorming Session is set for Feb. 26 at 12:30 pm.
Program topics that may be discussed include: Nursery trees and shrubs identification and installation, aquatic pond management, employee retention and relations with a financial institution.
This session is being sponsored by the Ohio State University Extension office in Wood County.
Ohio State University Extension helps fulfill the land‑grant university mission of educating all Ohioans. Extension interprets knowledge developed at Ohio State, the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center, and other land‑grant universities.
Extension has been helping farmers and other agri‑businesses — the state’s largest industry — for more than 80 years.
To be a part of this session email Craig Everett @ everett.33@osu.edu for the link.