COLUMBUS — The Ohio School Boards Association will help school board candidates running for a seat in November understand more about what the role entails.
OSBA will offer five regional board candidate workshops in September. Veteran staff will lead board candidates through a concise and valuable program to help them better understand the everyday roles and responsibilities of school board service as well as the legal aspects of being a board member. The cost to attend is $50.
Locally, a workshop is schedule for Sept. 15 at the Wood County Educational Service Center in Bowling Green from 6-9 p.m.
Board candidates can register for the workshops online at www.ohioschoolboards.org/workshops or contact OSBA at 614-540-4000. An on-demand version of the workshop will be available for purchase beginning Aug. 9 at www.ohioschoolboards.org/on-demand.
Through its Get on Board campaign, OSBA is encouraging Ohioans from all walks of life to consider serving on their local boards of education. OSBA has created a website — www.getonboardohio.org — to answer any questions a citizen might have about qualifications; running a campaign; time commitments; and the roles and responsibilities of school board members.
This year’s general election is Nov. 2. Ohioans wishing to run for a board of education seat must file a nominating petition with their county board of elections by 4 p.m. on Aug. 4. Anyone running for a school board seat must be a U.S. citizen; at least 18 years old; a resident of the school district for at least 30 days preceding the election; and registered to vote in the school district for at least 30 days preceding the election.