DESHLER — Immanuel Lutheran Church of Deshler will be dedicating its newly-installed organ on Palm Sunday, March 28. The formal dedication will be part of the musically festive Palm Sunday worship service at 10:15 a.m., followed by an afternoon concert on the instrument by organist Ryan Mays at 3 p.m.
Due to the holiday recital being canceled as the result of the pandemic, this will be the concert debut for the instrument.
The organ, built by the Allen Organ Company of Macungie, Pennsylvania consists of four divisions across three manuals and pedals, with 53 classically voiced stops including two thunderous 32-foot pedal voices.
The organ’s gilded pipe facade was designed by Mays and restored by members of the congregation, with woodwork by local master carpenter, Jerry Yungmann.
The wood and metal pipes, built by the Reuter Organ Company for Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Fremont, were given new life after being purchased when the congregation merged with a group of local parishes.
The one-hour afternoon dedicatory recital will feature classical and sacred selections by Carol Williams, Bach, Brahms, Elgar, and Saint-Saëns. There will also be a pair of piano-organ duets, as well as a suite of sacred arrangements by talented Deshler native Phil Lehenbauer.
The church will offer both the morning worship and afternoon recital to in-person guests. Marked pews are provided for social distancing and mask wearing will be mandatory.
Both events, worship and recital, will be livestreamed on Immanuel’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Immanuel Lutheran Church is located at 220 W. Elm St.