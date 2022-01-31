The 2022 tree seedling sale is going on now through March 1. Tree seedling pick-up is April 14 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Wood County Fairgrounds, Exhibition (Champion) Building.
Several species are in limited supply. The deadline for orders and payment is due no later than March 1.
Order forms are available on the Wood Soil and Water Conservation District website at www.woodswcd.com, at the district office or contact the office to have an order form emailed.
A free tree workshop will be held Feb. 5 from 9-11 a.m.
Planting and Pests will be held at the district office, 1616 E. Wooster St., Suite 32. Craig Everett, Ohio State University Extension horticulturist and Sentinel-Tribune columnist will give a presentation and answer questions.
Register by emailing julielause@woodswcd.com or call 419-354-5517 ext 4.