TIFFIN – Heidelberg University’s Master of Arts in Counseling Program and the Criminology Department are bringing back “Operation Street Smart,” a training for those working with addicted populations, those who work with youth in schools or those who plan to have a career in law enforcement.
The virtual training will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday.
Operation Street Smart was initiated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in 2002 as a way to take community-oriented policing to a new level. The program is a collaborative effort between D.A.R.E. and the Special Investigations Unit, which is the sheriff’s office undercover narcotics branch.
The goal of Operation Street Smart is to provide current narcotics information on trends, terminology, paraphernalia and physiological effects to those who deal with addicted populations in today’s youth.
The instructors will be Sgt. Michael Powell, a 32-year veteran of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (now retired) and Capt. Shawn Bain, a 29-year veteran (now retired). During their presentations, Powell and Bain will draw on their experience dealing with the nation’s drug problem and the human behaviors that drive the abuse of illegal drugs.
The training is free.
To sign up, visit https://forms.gle/xj6WCa3XEsvr4nf47.
For more information, contact Sarah Lazzari (slazzari@heidelberg.edu) or DoHee Kim-Appel (dkimappe@heidelberg.edu), the event coordinators at Heidelberg.