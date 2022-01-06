The rules about who can become an astronaut are about to change.
The Wood County District Public Library will be hosting Bowling Green State University linguistics professor, xenolinguistics expert, and AstroAccess Flight 1 Ambassador Sheri Wells-Jensen on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. to talk about her flight in the maiden voyage for Mission: AstroAccess.
Mission: AstroAccess is an organization with a goal of making space accessible to everyone by removing regulations that have traditionally kept most people from being considered for the best job on- or off- Earth. Sheri will talk about their successful first flight, what it feels like to float in zero gravity, and how Mission: AstroAccess is opening space for everyone.
This program will be hybrid, taking place in Meeting Room A&B at the Bowling Green Library and online via Zoom. Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.