SYLVANIA — The Ability Center will host a Volunteer Open House designed to educate community members who may be interested in fostering an assistance dog in training. The open house will be June 15 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Voluntary time commitments can vary. Volunteers are required to attend weekly training covering basic obedience and manners which lay the foundation for assistance dog work. Food, vet care, and puppy essentials are covered by The Ability Center. Service, therapy, and school facility dogs are trained by expert training staff with the support of a volunteer network.
Volunteers can reside anywhere in our seven county service area: Wood, Lucas, Fulton, Ottawa, Henry, Defiance and Williams.
The Ability Center is located at 5605 Monroe St.