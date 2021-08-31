Every Thursday, Debbie Hafner can be found in her Grand Rapids kitchen, cooking for 50.
Once a week, she serves up a meal to bingo players at the Post 441 at 18086 Tontogany Road.
Shredded chicken, taco salad, ground bologna, egg salad and coney dogs are often on the menu. One of the most popular dishes is Bingo Crock-Pot Macaroni & Cheese.
“Everybody loves this,” Hafner said. “At bingo, they always ask — they would love if I made it every week.”
The more cheese, the merrier, she likes to say.
“I’ll open up my crisper, and cheese that might be getting old, I’ll just throw it in there. That’s what makes it so ooey and gooey,” she said. “I always put way more cheese in it that it requires. My husband is a cheese freak. You can never put too much cheese in it.”
The casserole is also crispy on top.
“The potato chips on it kind of gives it a nice crunch.”
Hafner’s been making this mac and cheese for 30 years.
“I was a cook at BGSU (Bowling Green State University) for a frat house. I was their house mother and one of the kids’ moms sent it to me,” she said.
She’s tweaked the recipe over the years, adding one more egg, a second can of soup and the sour cream.
“I like the consistency of it, with the sour cream in there. And I’m not a big cheese eater, so it kind of cuts that cheese a little bit for me.”
Hafner clears her schedule for the bingo group every week.
“Pies and desserts I make on Wednesdays, and then Thursday is my main food,” she said. “I don’t know how I get it done, but I get it done.”
Anyone is welcome to come for food and bingo. The kitchen opens at 4:30 p.m., followed by the game at 6:30 p.m.
“You can go play bingo for $20. It gives older people something to do,” Hafner said.
A plate of food costs $3.50; dessert is an additional $3.50.
“$7 will get them a nice meal. And a lot of them will buy extra to take home.”
Her passion for serving the legion stems from her dad’s and husband’s military service.
“And they’re a good bunch over there,” Hafner said of the Tontogany group. “We’ve got to help them.”
Legion membership has been declining, and the Thursday dinners with bingo gives them a steady revenue, she said.
“If they didn’t have food, they wouldn’t have an income,” she said. “Legions are getting to be a thing of the past. Younger people that are in service don’t see a need for service clubs, or they’re too busy with their families. Kids are more active than they were 30 years ago, parents are move involved — which is all good.”
Hafner has been a Realtor for A.A. Green for 15 years, with this past year being one of her busiest.
“I thought COVID was going to kill all of our business in real estate, but it has done just the opposite. We’re busier than we have ever been. I could sell your house every day of the week, if I could find you something to buy.”
Hafner got involved with the legion through her husband, John, a U.S. Army veteran who has been a Tontogany member for 45 years. He is a retired firefighter with the Bowling Green Fire Division and they live in Grand Rapids Township. They met at the former BG Auction on Ohio 25 where they were both working.
They spend long weekends on the road with their dogs and their “fifth wheel” recreational vehicle. Some of their favorite destinations are Amish Country in Berlin and Hocking Hills State Park.