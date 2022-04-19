Lemon Greek Chicken checks all the boxes for Kristen Strum’s busy life.
Easy to make, check. Nutritious, check. Family loves it, check.
“In my season of life, I need the sheet pan idea because it’s protein, veggies — it’s one whole meal. I can make it and be done. I can get something else accomplished while it’s cooking,” said Strum, of Bowling Green.
“It’s just always been a hit with my family. Something where the kids are happy to eat it and don’t gripe, it’s a win.”
Strum said she adapted the recipe from Pampered Chef.
“It came in a stoneware cookbook. You don’t have to cook it on stoneware, but that’s what I have always done. It’s like a cookie sheet, but it has sides, so the juices don’t run over.”
Strum added more garlic and lemon. She also mixed up the vegetables.
“It originally called for green peppers. My kids are more into the colorful ones: Yellow, red, orange,” Strum said. “You could add mushrooms, but we’re not a mushroom family.
“It cooks for a solid hour, so add something that would hold up for an hour (in the oven).”
Chicken is served a lot in the Strum house.
“I like to find different marinades for chicken,” she said, adding that lemon-garlic and balsamic vinegar are favorites.
“The one-sheet meals are just really my go-tos.”
The Strum household hums with non-stop activity. Kristen’s husband, Mike, works a crazy schedule for Norfolk Southern railroad. Ella, 17, is a senior at Bowling Green High School who runs track and is in DECA. Julia, 14, is an eighth grader at the middle school and plays club volleyball. Emersyn, who’s turning 11 this week, is in the fifth grade at Conneaut Elementary and dances four nights a week at Julie’s Dance Studio. The family also has two dogs, Barnum and Bailey.
Strum is getting ready to “retire” as president of the Conneaut PTO, which she’s been a part of for the last 10 years.
She watches her nephews three days a week. Strum is also on the Firefly Nights leadership team, and started a book club called Have Wine, Will Read.
“We just meet once a month,” she said. “We read all different kinds of genres.”
Some of their picks include “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” “The Maid” and “The Spanish Daughter.”
Strum is an avid reader who’s already devoured 40 books this year.
“I don’t watch TV. I just choose to read. I just love it.”
Strum uses her bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Bowling Green State University by working as a personal trainer at St. Julian’s Fitness.
“I’m more into exercise and fitness now than I was back in my 20s,” she said. “I love Beach Body on Demand.
“I love to follow a program and a calendar and cross stuff off everyday and have a sense of accomplishment.”
She and Mike met while students at BGSU. She is from Cincinnati and he is from Akron.
After graduation, she worked at Wildwood Athletic Club for a couple of years. When Ella was a baby, she opened a scrapbook store in downtown Bowling Green with Carrie Mancuso.