Coneflowers (Echinacea spp.) have long been a favorite in Ohio landscapes and naturalized areas because of their beauty and attractiveness to pollinators of all sorts.
Unfortunately, Aster Yellows can turn a longstanding planting of coneflowers into a collection of stunted and weirdly deformed plants.
Aster Yellows is a serious, chronic disease that occurs throughout North America and may affect over 300 species of plants in 38 families including several vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, lettuce, endive, and artichokes. However, as its common name implies, aster yellows occurs most often on members of the aster family (Asteraceae) and coneflowers are particularly susceptible.
This bacterial disease is caused by a phytoplasma. All known forms of these small, specialized bacteria are plant pathogenic and they infect plant phloem tissue. Phytoplasmas are naturally spread from plant to plant by sucking insects, particularly leafhoppers. The primary function of phloem tissue is it transports organic compounds from the site of photosynthesis to other parts of the plant.
The leafhopper can cause infection in just one-three weeks and transmits Aster Yellows every time it feeds for the rest of its life. Once in the plant, the phytoplasma spreads throughout the entire plant from the root to the flowers. It will take a while for you to realize that your plants are infected, since they typically do not start showing symptoms for 10-40 days after infection.
While the organism that causes aster yellows does not kill its hosts (unless they are young), it disfigures them so badly that you will no longer want the plants in your garden.
Symptoms of aster yellows include chlorotic, curled foliage; stunted stems; and bizarrely distorted flower parts. Flower petals may appear as a ring of tiny greenish-yellow spoons arrayed around the base of highly deformed cones. Cones may appear as tightly clustered rosettes.
Aster Yellows wreaks havoc on all parts of the plant. There are no sprays that will suppress the disease and once plants become infected, they remain both infected and infectious which means they serve as a constant reservoir of the phytoplasma to be spread to other plants.
Sanitation is key to managing the disease. All parts of the plant including the root system must be removed and destroyed. As with all phytoplasmas, the Aster Yellows pathogen cannot survive outside of the plant so the bacterium should not remain infectious in the soil.
Leafhoppers are very difficult and impractical to control in the home garden.
Helga George, who has a doctorate in horticulture from Cornell, said a preventative control tactic that may help is by putting strips of aluminum foil intermingled with your coneflowers. This serves to confuse the leafhoppers, who are then less likely to land on your plants.