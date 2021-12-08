For the past 47 years the wife and I do this little thing we call mystery dates. One of us will plan a surprise outing, mark it on the calendar, and wait for the other to notice it. We do this to keep our marriage fresh, to keep it real, and to avoid counseling. I am usually pretty good at this and find pleasant accommodations in interesting places with fun activities nearby.
But a couple of months ago, the wife walked out of the kitchen with what can only be described as a very superior smug look on her face. “Whatever you do,” she said, “don’t look at the calendar.”
Naturally, I Usain Bolted it into the kitchen to see the calendar on the pantry door. “What is this?” I said in complete shock. “A mystery date right on our anniversary? What’s the occasion?”
Socking me in the shoulder the wife said, “You know what the occasion is. It’s our 47th anniversary and I planned something very special. You’re never going to guess what it is.”
“Well, that explains your, ‘I just swallowed Tweetie Bird whole’ expression.”
“This is the best surprise ever,” she tittered. “You’re never ever going to be able to top this one. I’m so excited I can hardly contain my bodily fluids.”
“Wow, honey. You are really keeping it fresh, keeping it real, but I’m thinking you may need counselling for being excited to be married to me for 47 years.”
For a solid month whenever I was in the kitchen, the wife would point to the calendar, give me her superior smug look, then break into little jumps with clapping.
I seriously started to worry. What is she plotting that she is so excited about? Does it involve forcing me to donate a kidney to pay for that trip to Iceland she keeps talking about? Is she kidnapping me to sit and listen to a time share sales pitch, so she can get a free weekend in Aruba? Is she taking me to a mattress store to buy a motorized bed that will reduce my snoring by 75%?
On the day of our mystery date I was told to pack a very light overnight bag with just the essentials. We drove about two-and-a-half hours south east to Mohican State Park.
“I’m likin’ this already,” I said to the wife. “I assume there will be some hiking involved?”
“Why, yes, there will,” she said, “and climbing.”
About that time she pulled the car up in front of a beautifully rustic, octagonal treehouse about 30 feet up in the air. With a vaulted roof and arched Gothic windows all around, this house looked like something you would see in a fairytale.
“Oh honey, a treehouse!” I said. “You absolutely knocked this one out of the park. It’s perfect. I just hope there is an unlimited supply of Keebler cookies in there.”
A tour revealed a beautiful cozy atmosphere with a romantic four-poster bed, twinkling lights everywhere, a sitting area and — an outdoor shower.
When I saw that outdoor shower I looked at the wife and said, “You nailed it, hon. Best mystery date ever. Now we can check treehouse off of our bucket list of unusual places to stay.”
And that, my newspaper reading friends, it how you keep it fresh, how you keep it real, and how you avoid counseling.
