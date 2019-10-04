One big check for One Book initiative - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

One big check for One Book initiative

Posted: Friday, October 4, 2019 9:13 am

One big check for One Book initiative Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Heather Fallis (third from left), Bowling Green Middle School Library media specialist, accepts a check for over $5,000 from Bethany Eschedor (from left to right), with the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, Nathan Eberly, Nick Peiffer, Drew Headley, Ryan Davis, and Sarah Zmarzly, all members of ActBG. ActBG, which is a sub committee of the chamber, donated funds from the Amazing Race event in May. Participants took part in challenges and solved puzzles around the Bowling Green area to find a secret party location. The money donated will be used for the middle school’s One Book BGMS, where an author is invited to speak to the middle school students.

Posted in , on Friday, October 4, 2019 9:13 am.

