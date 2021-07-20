It is mid-July in Ohio, and my favorite roadside plants are in bloom.
I am always fascinated that these plants thrive in the first place. Our roadsides have some of the most hostile soil in the area. Vehicles that travel these roads drip all sorts of petroleum-based fluids, that consequently end up in the soil next to the roads when it rains — let alone all the salt-based products used in the winter for snow and ice control. Yet these plants grow and thrive.
The first one on my list is the Ditch Lilly, Latin name Hemerocallis fulva. Daylilies are common fare in gardens with modern kinds displaying an array of pastel shades in bi- and tri-color combinations, wavy margins, and about every other imaginable variation. The modern daylily is an engineered plant and very different than the dozen or so species from which modern cultivars were produced. One of the parents of the modern daylily, Hemerocallis fulva, gets little respect and goes by such derogatory names as ditch lily or outhouse lily.
The ditch lily is the vigorous, orange-flowered, deciduous daylily with typical inch-wide linear leaves that arise from a central clump and reach about 2 feet long. The flowers appear on a 3- to 4-foot-tall scape, held well above the foliage in June and July. Flowers are 5 inches across and orange with a yellow throat. Blooms open mid-morning and wither by the end of the day.
Daylilies were known to the early Roman, Greek, and Egyptian doctors from plants brought from China over the Silk Road about 2,000 years ago. Northern Europe only learned of them in the 16th century as Hemerocallis fulva which was introduced directly from China in 1576. It quickly gained favor in gardens and became widely planted.
Gerald Klingaman, a retired extension horticulturist, said that a few daylily specialists consider the lowly ditch lily a worthy addition to their collection. It may have a place, as a groundcover plant, or in difficult locations where plants must fend for themselves. For gardeners interested in growing heirloom plants it is a natural because it has not changed in the past 400 years.
The second plant on my list is the Chicory, Latin name Cichorium intybus. Chicory originated in the Mediterranean and became distributed throughout much of the world where it was grown for centuries as a salad green. Its cultivation in North America began in the 1700s and ended in about 1950 when it became more economical to import chicory. During that time, chicory escaped cultivation, and naturalized populations spread throughout southern Canada and the U.S., where it is most found in the north and west.
In Ohio, it occurs throughout the state. Chicory grows abundantly beside roads and highways. It can also be found in lawns, pastures, fields, and waste places. The plant favors lime-rich soils but tolerates a variety of soil types.
Chicory is a perennial that initially grows as a rosette of irregularly toothed basal leaves. Then, later in the season, leafless stems emerge with sky-blue daisy-like flowers scattered along their length. Flowers open each morning and close as sunlight increases in intensity around noon. Only a few flower heads open at a time, and each head opens for a single day. Chicory reproduces by seeds.
The latin word Intybus’ was derived from the Egyptian word for January, which was when chicory was harvested and eaten many thousands of years ago in Egypt. Chicory is considered a salad green rather than a weed in Europe; fresh leaves are sold as radicchio in Italy, and the French produce a green, that they call whitloof chicory, Belgian endive, or French endive by forcing chicory roots to sprout while deprived of light. Early American settlers roasted the roots for a coffee substitute. Roots were also eaten raw or boiled, dried, ground, and used as a seasoning.
The last plant on my list is Queen Anne’s lace, Latin name Daucus carota. Queen Anne’s Lace is a common sight in dry fields, roadside ditches, and open areas. There are many explanations for the origin of this common name, including the flowers resemblance to the lace that was fashionable around the time of the British monarch, wife of King James I. People of that time thought it resembled Queen Anne’s lace headdress.
Another explanation is 18th-century English courtiers used the flowers as “living lace.” The story goes that Queen Anne challenged her ladies-in-waiting to a contest to see who could produce a piece of lace as beautiful as the flower. None could rival the flower’s beauty.
It is also called wild carrot because this is the European plant that cultivated carrots were developed from. It was brought to North America with the colonists as a medicinal plant and is now naturalized throughout the continent.
This plant is considered a biennial. It produces a rosette of leaves the first year and produces the flower and seed the second year. The plant also produces a firm, yellowish, spindly, taproot. Although the root is edible when young (but not tasty like its cultivated relatives), the leaves can cause skin irritation in some people, especially those sensitive to celery or chrysanthemums.
There are similar looking plants such as poison hemlock, Latin name Conium maculatum and water hemlock, Latin name Cicuta maculate, that are poisonous, so care must be taken not to confuse them if collecting wild plants to eat the roots.