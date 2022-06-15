The clients at Heritage Corner ended Senior Citizen Month in May by celebrating what they are older than. Pictured are several clients who were happy to boast what they were older than. Two resident centenarians, Margaret Neifer, at 104, celebrated being “older than sliced bread,” and May Laule, at 100, celebrated being “older than electronic television.” Heritage Corner staff also took a photo together sporting their new shirts which celebrate the Health Care Campus, celebrating its 30th year in Bowling Green — which makes Heritage Corner older than GPS or Google.
