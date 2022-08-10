Middleton Law Office and Bowling Green Manor will lead a discussion on advance care planning called Older and Wiser – Learning About Advance Directives on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Family Life Center at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Drive.
Chase Greenlee and Lori Polcyn will lead attendees through a discussion on the process.
The conversation will include determining one’s healthcare values and goals, the healthcare choices that may need to be made in the future, how to talk about choices with loved ones and doctors or other providers and making a written plan for advances such as the living will, durable power of attorney for health care/medical power of attorney, do not resuscitate orders and organ and tissue donation. Advance directives provide instructions on a person’s wishes regarding emergency medical interventions and end-of-life care.
For more information and to register for this workshop, call St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Office at 419-353-9305 or email [email protected].