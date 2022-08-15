This month, thousands of Ohio school children will be heading back to school. For many of these students their day starts and ends by riding a school bus. The safety of the students riding to and from school, as well as to school-sanctioned events, is a top priority for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Since 2017, there have been 6,200 traffic crashes involving school buses in Ohio. During this time, 1,943 were injured and six were killed. None of those killed were on a school bus.

