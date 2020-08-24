K-12 students from across the state recently participated via video submission and virtual judging, to share their solutions to everyday problems for the 2020 Ohio Invention Convention state finals, presented by Honda. Winners and honorable mentions were celebrated at the virtual awards ceremony Aug. 2.
Among the statewide winners are five students from Bowling Green who are eligible to compete in the 2021 Invention Convention U.S. Nationals at the Henry Ford Museum next spring.
• Second place Grade 7: Addison Naus with the A-Float Tent
• 2nd place Grade 7: Averie Crawford, the A-Float Tent
• 1st place Grade 8: Cole Brokaw, Flip A Bed
• 2nd place Grade 8: Kylee Knauss, Recycle Master 2.0
• 2nd place Grade 8: Kaitlyn Clingenpeel, Recycle Master 2.0
These winning students of Grade Level Awards also received College Savings Awards.
“Educators, employers and policymakers agree that the U.S. must grow innovative thinkers and problem solvers in order to create a sustainable future,” said Invention League Executive Director Robin Hilsmeier. “To make this dream a reality, we need competitions in youth invention and entrepreneurship to drive more programs into schools, and to excite and inspire students to invent new solutions to the world’s problems.”