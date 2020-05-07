A man walks through the 5th Street Arcade, a selection of indoor shops closed during the pandemic, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Cleveland. In the U.S., nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, the government announced, bringing the running total over the past seven weeks to 33.5 million. When the nation's April unemployment rate comes out on Friday, it is expected to be as high as 16%, a level not seen since the Depression. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)