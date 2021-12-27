COLUMBUS – Ohio Connections Academy (OCA), a tuition-free, full-time public virtual school serving K-12 students throughout the state, was recently named a “School of Distinction” by Cognia, a global education network, for exemplifying excellence in educational leadership and offering dynamic programming that effectively meets students’ needs.
During the 2020–21 school year, Cognia conducted approximately 1,200 school engagement reviews for accreditation based on ever-expanding research and understanding of learning to define high-quality education for today’s world. The School of Distinction recognition was only given to 79 certified schools or systems across the globe that “effectively implemented high-quality instruction, demonstrated consistent organizational effectiveness, and maintained a commitment to continuous improvement.”
“Having earned the School of Distinction recognition, each of these institutions provides evidence of growth in learning, maintains a healthy culture for learning, supports engaging and high-quality instructional environments, and demonstrates effective leadership for learning,” said Mark Elgart, Cognia president and CEO.
According to Ohio Connections Academy Superintendent Marie Hanna, this recognition validates the online school’s commitment to continuous improvement by providing regular and on-going professional development opportunities for its instructors.
For families interested in learning more about Ohio Connections Academy and how a virtual education may benefit their student, or to begin the enrollment process for second semester, visit www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.