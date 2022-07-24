Ohio 64, between Wilkins and Jeffers roads in Lucas County, will be closed until about 11 p.m., due to a crash.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling a minor injury crash on Route 64.
Toledo Edison is on scene and will need the roadway closed for 4-5 hours, the patrol said in a 6:54 p.m. Sunday press release.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.