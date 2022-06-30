The Ohio Department of Transportation has updaged its highway construction plans.
Interstate 75, between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023.
U.S. 23, between Township Road 49 and U.S. 6, Risingsun, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through September.
Ohio 25, between Newton Road and Ohio 582, Bowling Green, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through August.
Ohio 25, between Cygnet Road and U.S. 6, Bowling Green/Portage, will experience lane restrictions and closures for roadway reconstruction through summer 2023.
Ohio 25, between Cygnet Road and Portage, is closed for storm sewer work and road reconstruction through October. Residential access will be maintained. Detour: I-75 and U.S. 6.
Greensburg Pike, northern leg to the west, is closed at Ohio 25 for intersection reconstruction through Friday.
Ohio 65, between Ohio 235 and Henry County line, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through September.
Ohio 235, between Bays Road and Jerry City Road, Milton Twp./Custar, will be closed for two bridge replacements beginning Friday through September. Detour: Ohio 235 to Ohio 18 to Ohio 65 to Ohio 281 to Ohio 235.
Ohio 281, between Ohio 235 and I-75, Wingston/Rudolph, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through September.
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.
All work is weather permitting.