COLUMBUS, Ohio – In honor of Veterans Day, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, in cooperation with U.S. Hotels, will offer U.S. military, both active duty and veterans, a 30% discount off one camping, getaway rental, state-operated cabin, or resort lodge stay during the month of November.
“It is an honor to support the men and women who are and have proudly served our country,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “This is a great way for these heroes to make amazing memories with their families and friends at our state parks.”
To check availability or to make a reservation for state-operated camping, cabins, and other facilities, visit reserveohio.com. Use the promo code “VETERAN21” to receive the 30% discount. This offer is subject to availability and applies to new reservations at open campgrounds, as well as new cabin reservations at Buck Creek, Cowan Lake, Dillon, Lake Hope, Hocking Hills, Malabar Farm, Mohican, Pike Lake and Pymatuning state parks.
Great Ohio Lodges, a division of U.S. Hotels, will also offer a 30% discount to all veterans and active duty military personnel throughout November on lodge rooms and select cabins at their eight properties (Maumee Bay Lodge, Burr Oak Lodge, Deer Creek Lodge, Hueston Woods Lodge, Mohican Lodge, Punderson Manor Lodge, Salt Fork Lodge and Shawnee Lodge). To check availability or make a reservation, visit www.greatohiolodges.com, select the park you are interested in, and use promo code “VETERAN21” when making a reservation online or call the Great Ohio Lodges reservation line at 800-ATAPARK (282-7275).
“This is a great way for our veterans and military families across the state to enjoy fun and adventurous activities at a time when all Ohioans are in need of a safe outlet,” said Director Deborah Ashenhurst, Ohio Department of Veterans Services. “We are grateful that the Department of Natural Resources is providing this discount opportunity throughout November for our veteran community.”
Throughout the year, ODNR offers a 10% discount for active military members and veterans for camping and cabins. Additionally, ODNR offers free camping for Ohio veterans who are permanently disabled.
The Great Ohio Lodges offer a 10% discount for active military members and veterans on lodge rooms and cabins throughout the year.
Throughout the year, the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake offers active duty, retired military and reserve personal 10% off regular room rates.
Military identification must be presented at the time of arrival or check-in to receive the discount. Restrictions and blackout dates do apply, and this offer cannot be combined with other discounts or applied to group blocks.