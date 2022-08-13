Kevin O’Shea

Otsego superintendent Kevin O’Shea.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

TONTOGANY – It was fresh off the consolidation of three elementaries to one when Kevin O’Shea arrived at Otsego High School.

“Kids around here always used to say ‘I’m a Weston kid, I’m a Haskins kid, I’m from Tontogany. They did that for years,” O’Shea said.

1
0
0
0
1