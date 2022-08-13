TONTOGANY – It was fresh off the consolidation of three elementaries to one when Kevin O’Shea arrived at Otsego High School.
“Kids around here always used to say ‘I’m a Weston kid, I’m a Haskins kid, I’m from Tontogany. They did that for years,” O’Shea said.
He did a big huddle with all the kids in the fall of his first year as high school principal and told them they were all Otsego and they had one heartbeat.
A slogan was born.
In O’Shea’s new superintendent’s office, he has a large One Heartbeat, Go Knights sign on a wall.
“It signifies that we’re all together. We are the Otsego Community, and we are made up of four wonderful towns,” he said. “But we come here and we’re the Otsego Knights.”
He said every morning after students recite the Pledge of Allegiance, whoever is reading morning announcements ends it with “One Heartbeat, Go Knights.”
O’Shea was named superintendent in February, taking over for Adam Koch, who left in July for the treasurer’s job at Sylvania City Schools.
O’Shea was given a one-year contract, which started Aug. 1 and runs to July 31, 2023, during which he will continue to serve as high school principal.
He said he asked for permission to do so, to make sure in the new job he could still interact with students and staff, and to decide if he actually wants to keep the new title.
It is hard to leave something he loves doing and he never sought the role as Otsego superintendent, O’Shea said.
He said the easy answer to why he stepped up was because Koch left.
“I’ve worked really close with Adam for the last nine years … we’ve been through a lot together; we’ve done a lot together.”
All the work done during that time has been by a team hired by Koch that is still in place, O’Shea said.
He said he had his superintendent’s license when he was hired as Otsego High School principal in May 2013.
When Koch decided to leave, O’Shea had to decide if he wanted to step up and take the job.
“It was hard. I really love being a high school principal,” he said. “I really feel at the end of the day I would have kicked myself if I wouldn’t have at least given this a shot.”
This year is going to be a lot about learning the ins and outs of the superintendency, he said. It is not starting with an agenda to make many changes.
O’Shea wants to create a new strategic plan and look at where they came from, where they are now, and where they want to go.
“We got to this point with Adam,” O’Shea said.
Now they need to decide what is important to them now that they are post-pandemic, he said.
O’Shea is a 2001 graduate of Maumee High School, and it was while he was a student there that he decided to become a teacher.
He said he had a social studies teacher his sophomore year and appreciated his energy and approach.
“Pretty much from my sophomore year on, I was ‘I wanted to be a teacher.’”
O’Shea has a bachelor’s degree in education from Defiance College and a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from Bowling Green State University. Before joining Otsego, he was a social studies teacher for seven years at Springfield Local Schools.
He is working toward a doctorate from Ohio State University but has gotten approval to delay his dissertation.
His father and both siblings got their doctorates, O’Shea said.
In the future, he said he’d love to write a book about his experiences as a high school principal and educator and teach a class to aspiring educators.
O’Shea and his wife Kristin live in Monclova and have two children, in seventh and eighth grade in the Anthony Wayne school district.
He said they tried to find a place central to their two jobs. She works in the neonatal intensive care unit at Toledo Children’s Hospital.
“When I’m not here, I’m at my kids’ events, watching them,” O’Shea said.
He has no intention of leaving Otsego.
“I don’t come to work every day thinking of what’s my next step. When you like coming to work every day, is it really work?”