PERRYSBURG – O-I Glass, Inc., along with the City of Perrysburg, have announced a strategic partnership to expand the opportunity for local residents and businesses to recycle their glass packaging.
Glass packaging can be taken to one of three, glass drop-off locations in the community:
· O-I Glass Recycling Drop-Off Center at 1890 Wilkson Way
· The Department of Public Service at 11980 Roachton Road
· The Department of Public Utilities at 211 E. Boundary St.
“The glass collected here, in Perrysburg, will be locally recycled into new glass packaging through our O-I facilities, here, in Ohio,” said Jim Nordmeyer, vice president of sustainability for O-I Glass. “This glass packaging will then go on to contain many of your favorite food and beverages and provide the chance for you to recycle again.”
Glass can be recycled over and over again without loss of purity or quality. Glass recycling also conserves energy, emissions and natural resources — meaning the glass recycled locally will make a difference locally for both the environment and the economy.
“On Earth Day and every day, we believe recycling is important to the future of our shared community,” said Tom Mackin, Perrysburg mayor. “We believe the partnership with O-I Glass helps support the local economy and our local Fortune 500 Company, as well as affords the opportunity for residents’ and businesses’ local glass to be recycled into new glass bottles and jars.”
For more information on recycling in Perrysburg, visit https://www.ci.perrysburg.oh.us/refuse___recycling/index.php. To learn more about the recyclability of glass, visit http://O-I.com/Sustainability/.