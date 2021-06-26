Simpson Garden Park is getting some Ohio pride.
Garden park staff members are redesigning the native garden. The goal is to display plants that are indigenous to the area.
“This bed adds the Ohio factor. These are Ohio plants, these are plants that would grow in Ohio,” horticulturist Kaleigh Obrock said.
She said the garden should take a few years to complete. Some plants take years to bloom.
Obrock said they are growing plants that would have naturally grown on the land before the park got there.
The garden park is also working with the plants that are already growing in the garden. Obrock said they have to wait for some plants to be dormant to move them to make the garden more aesthetically pleasing.
“Hopefully within the next year or two, we will get it looking prettier than what it looks like now,” she said.
The garden park is also aiming to provide plants that help the wildlife. Obrock said the garden park wants plants that bloom all year for the pollinators.
As a whole, the garden park features thousands of plants from all around the world. Obrock said the native garden will be more of a benefit to the pollinators than the other gardens.
“The other flowers don’t sustain them as well as the native plants. This is like their lifeline and then they go out and get excess stuff from the other gardens,” she said.
The native garden will be ecologically important for the garden park to have. The garden will draw in pollinators and keep them happy and healthy. Obrock said the healthy pollinators will only help with the health of the gardens in the park.
The native garden will also show park-goers the plants they could grow themselves. Obrock said the plants are easy to maintain. They don’t need to be watered and they grow on their own.
The more people that grow native plants, the more it will help maintain the local ecosystem, she said.
“The more we push native plants and the more people ask about this garden, the better it will be,” Obrock said.
The thought of more wildlife, especially bees, should not scare people off from the native garden. Obrock said bees are important to the garden and are passive. They will not sting unless provoked.
The native plants will not attract unnecessary insects like wasps, flies and ants. Obrock said wasps are territorial and are willing to sting. She also said the white flowers and strong scents attract wasps.
“The native garden is better than a lot of the other gardens because all the flowers that are pretty and smell nice are great but they attract wasps,” she said.
The garden park is looking forward to having a space for the wildlife to thrive in. Obrock said the fully grown garden should display the interaction of nature.
“Once everything blooms, you can look out over it and you can see bees and butterflies and birds come and eat it once it starts seeding. You don’t see that in the other beds,” she said.