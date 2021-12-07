Selecting a fresh cut Christmas tree has become the highlight of the holiday season for many families. Spending the day at your favorite cut-your-own Christmas tree farm or shopping at a Christmas tree sales lot creates memories for families that last a lifetime.
Selecting a Christmas tree takes some planning. Before heading out to the farm or tree lot, know just what size tree will fit in the home. Measure the height of the ceiling and the maximum width for the tree. Remember to subtract the height of the stand and the tree topper.
When buying a Christmas tree, there will be some choices to make. Overall appearance, color, needle length, branch characteristics, needle retention and price are some of them.
The right Christmas tree is very much a matter of personal taste and consumers need to spend some time learning which species they prefer.
Look for fresh trees that have a crisp fragrance. The needles should stay intact and not fall off the tree. To test for freshness, gently bend one of the tree’s needles between thumb and forefinger. The needle should bend and not snap.
If purchasing a precut tree, lift the tree up a few inches, and then tap it on the ground. If brown needles from deep inside the tree fall or lodge in the branches, there is no need to worry, as this is a natural condition as conifers or evergreen trees do drop their old needles. However, if the tree sheds an abundant number of green needles from the outer part of the branches, then the tree is probably dry or not fresh.
While all Christmas trees are needle-bearing evergreens, there is a great deal of variation. There also can be considerable variation between trees of the same type. This largely depends on where the trees were grown and how they were produced. In Ohio, more than 90% of the Christmas trees marketed are one of seven species: Scotch pine, Eastern white pine, Colorado spruce, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Canaan fir and White or Concolor fir. Each of these species has something to offer consumers, whether it is the length of the needles, aroma or the color of the tree.
A brief description of Ohio’s seven most popular Christmas tree species:
Pinus sylvestris or Scotch pines are native to Europe and eastern Asia and historically are the most popular Christmas pine tree grown and sold in Ohio and throughout the country. Needles are 1 to 3 inches long and are somewhat stiff and twisted. The tree is green to blue-green in color, with long branches capable of supporting many decorations and heavy ornaments. Scotch pines have needle retention in the home lasting approximately three-four weeks.
Pinus strobus or Eastern white pine, native to eastern North America, is the second most popular pine Christmas tree species. Its needles are 2 to 5 inches in length. The soft flexible needles are yellow green to blue green in color. Eastern white pines have slender, flexible branches capable of supporting a few, small decorations. It has excellent needle retention of approximately three-four weeks in the home. Like Scotch pines, White pines have a nice, pleasant pine scent.
Picea pungens or Colorado spruces are native to high elevations in the mountains of the western United States. This species has become increasingly popular. It has 1 to 1.5-inch needles that are very sharply pointed and stiff. The colors of this tree vary from blue green to green. Colorado spruce branches are relatively stiff and bumpy and will support many decorations and heavy ornaments. Needle retention on a Colorado spruce is the least of the Christmas tree species lasting approximately one to two weeks in the home. This species also requires consistent watering and will not tolerate dry tree stands. If the stand goes dry, many needles will drop. The sharp needles may make it an inappropriate choice for homes with small children.
Abies fraseri or Fraser firs are native to high elevations of the southern Appalachian Mountains. This is a fragrant, dark green species whose popularity has increased dramatically in recent years. These trees have half-inch to 1-inch flat needles. This species has a strong natural symmetry. It has rather strong, smooth branches to support decorations and deep green relatively soft foliage. This tree does an excellent job of needle retention lasting approximately four-six weeks in the home. The Fraser fir produces the balsam aroma commonly associated with the Christmas holiday.
Abies balsamea or Canaan firs are native to West Virginia and Virginia. It is a relatively new Christmas tree variety that is rapidly gaining acceptance by both Christmas tree growers and consumers. These trees have 3/4 to 1 1/2-inch needles. Like the Fraser fir, the species has attractive dark green, relatively soft foliage, and has stiff branches to support decorations. It has needle retention of approximately three-four weeks, and produces a balsam aroma.
Pseudotsuga menziesii or Douglas fir is not a true fir. It is native to the mountains of the western United States. This tree is popular throughout the country. The needles are flat 1 to 1.5 inches in length. The trees range from green to blue-green. When the needles are crushed, this fir gives off a mild, almost sweet smell. Needle retention of approximately three-four weeks.
Abies concolor or White or Concolor fir is also native to the mountains of the western United States. This layered, slightly wild growing, tree has very good to excellent needle retention rivaling the Fraser fir of 4-6 weeks in the home. The strong citrus and somewhat soapy scent is unique to this tree.
Before setting up a fresh or precut Christmas tree, remove approximately 1 inch off the base of the trunk. For safety reasons make all cuts outdoors. Use either a sharp hand tree saw or power equipment suitable for making tree cuts. Secure the tree in a container suitable for fresh cut trees within thirty minutes after cutting. The tree stand should have the capacity to hold at least 1 gallon of water. Sufficient water helps the tree keep its moisture, needles and fragrance. Check the tree’s water supply daily as it may consume up to two pints to a gallon of water each day while it is in the home. Keep the tree away from fireplaces, heat registers, televisions and other heat-generating sources that will hasten the process of trees drying out.