The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School announce that Aubrey Nyiri is the November Student of the Month. Nyiri is a senior and will graduate on May 29. He is the son of Csaba and Jennifer Nyiri.
His school honors and activities include membership in the National Honors Society, the Spanish Honors Society, AP Scholar with Honors, College Prep Scholar, National College Match Finalist and National Merit Semifinalist. Nyiri has achieved four varsity letters in soccer, three varsity letters in track and field, and participates in marching and concert band playing the French horn and mellophone. He currently has a composite ACT score of 33, a 4.3 grade point average and ranks fifth in his graduating class.
Nyiri has worked at McDonald’s since July 2019. After high school, he plans to attend either Princeton, University of Chicago, or Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study either physics or computer science.