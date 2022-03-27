NWO Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey holds fundraiser.

SYLVANIA – The NWO Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey Team is hosting the 7th Annual Fire & Ice Charity Game “Busted” on Saturday at Tam-O-Shanter, 7060 Sylvania Ave.
Toledo Fire Hockey will play Toledo Police Hockey, with the winner taking on the Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey Team.
Sled Hockey is fully competitive ice hockey for people with physical disabilities to be a part of a competitive team. It is a Paralympic sport where ice hockey is played sitting in sleds using two sticks to propel across the ice.
The team is a 501c3 organization under Ohio Sled Hockey. Now in its seventh season, the Northwest Ohio Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey Team consists of young people ranging in age from 6-46 who have varying physical disabilities that prevent them from playing stand up hockey and is a life changing experience for the players. For more about the Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey Team, find them on the web at nwosledhockey.com.
The Toledo Fire Hockey Team and Toledo Police Hockey Team are able-bodied players that annually compete in the Battle of the Badges.
Admission is $5 and there will be a $5 pizza buffet. There will be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, raffle baskets, spirit wear and chuck-a-puck. Try sled hockey – put yourself in a sled for $2 and get on the ice.