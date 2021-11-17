Dancers with Julie’s Dance Studio entertain Thursday evening at the Stroh Center during halftime of the Bowling Green State University women’s basketball game. The kids were dancing part of “The Nutcracker … All Jazzed Up,” which will open Friday and run through Sunday at Owens Community College Center of Fine and Performing Art in Perrysburg. For ticket information visit www.nutcrackerjazzedup.com.

