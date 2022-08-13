Register for Wood County Park District programs at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897. Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com.

Nurture the Nursery is set for Tuesday and Aug. 23 from 10 a.m.-noon at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Register at wcparks.org/volunteer.

