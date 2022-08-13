Nurture the Nursery is set for Tuesday and Aug. 23 from 10 a.m.-noon at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Register at wcparks.org/volunteer.
Kids Summer Series: Cooking Basics will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. Learn to cook at the farm. Participants will learn cooking basics as they prepare a side dish, main course and dessert that they will eat at the end of the day. From kitchen terms to utensils and measurements, this program will help kids with simple life skills. Participants will be working with sharp objects and hot surfaces. This program is designed for children ages 10 and older.
Cool Season Crops will be held Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. Thought about growing fall vegetables? Learn when to get started and how to grow cool season vegetables, options for season extension and protection from late season frost. The leader is Michelle Wallace, Regional ANR extension educator.
Nature Play: Butterflies is set for Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week there is focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal.
Native Nursery Night: Favorite Music will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Share favorite music and artists with the group while working. Register at wcparks.org/volunteer. Another nursery night featuring popsicles will be held Aug. 25.
Toddler Garden Exploration is set for Aug. 31 from 10 a.m.-noon at Carter Historic Farm. Participants will get to explore our gardens and see where their food comes from. Register attending child only. Participants must have adult supervision. Wear appropriate shoes and clothing for outdoor activities.