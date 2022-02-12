JERRY CITY – LuAnn Vanek rode into the sunset after retiring from Elmwood Local Schools.
Vanek and her husband Craig have moved west to their new home in Apache Junction, Arizona.
Vanek spent more than 40 years as a school treasurer, the last 12.5 at Elmwood.
She began her career at Arcadia in 1981. After that, she worked as an interim treasurer at Van Buren, worked for Arlington schools and the Wyandot County Board of Education, and spent 22.5 years at Mohawk school district in Sycamore.
“I love numbers,” Vanek said about why she became an accountant. “I took all the math classes in high school that I could … numbers are just my thing.”
Out of high school, she flipped pizzas at Napoli’s in Findlay and worked at the Budd Company in North Baltimore.
When Vanek decided to go back to school, she got her associate degree in accounting from Owens Community College and during her last week of exams she was told to call Arcadia schools about an interview.
“So that was pretty cool,” she remembered.
Vanek never got a bachelor’s degree but back when she started, that didn’t matter.
“To get a treasurer’s license, they’re now wanting four-year degrees,” she said.
The state came out with the licensure in 1984, and then mandated treasurers to take continuing education classes to renew a license.
“But since I got mine prior to that new rule, I’ve been grandfathered in all these years,” Vanek said.
However, she has continued to take continuing ed classes to stay on top of policies.
She explained when she became a school treasurer in 1981, Arcadia had just added computers to its offices and the state software that all treasurers were to use. This allowed her to transfer from doing payroll by hand to electronically.
Vanek said she and staff at Mohawk toured the new Elmwood facilities when that district was in the planning stages for its own facilities.
She’s worked with 10 different superintendents in the last 40 years.
“All the superintendents I’ve worked with, I liked. And then Tony (Borton) came (to Elmwood), and we’ve just been a good team.”
Vanek said she was going to work 30 years before retiring, but the opportunity arose to join Elmwood when she had 28 years in. She lived in Wayne and decided to give the district at least five years.
“I loved it here. This is a great district. I live in the community and it’s just like a natural fit to stay,” Vanek said. “I was like, I don’t know when I’m going to retire, but then I finally figured it out, it’s time.”
Now she and her husband are going to be snowbirds in Arizona.
They have a daughter and three grandchildren who live 10 miles away in Mesa.
They are keeping their house in Wayne to return to in the summer. Vanek said she will keep her treasurer’s license just in case, when she returns to Ohio in May, another school district needs an interim treasurer.
Craig Vanek, who also is retired, has a Harley-Davidson they are hauling to Arizona. The two go on trips, to Niagara Falls, the UP of Michigan, and to Tennessee, but not much more than eight hours.
“You can only ride so long,” she said.
While in Arizona, she said the couple will take their RZR all-terrain vehicle and hit the trails.
They bought their house in Arizona a year ago in anticipation of the move, and her timing was perfect as housing prices soared after that.
The couple have two sons, each with two grandchildren. One son is in Wayne and one in Bascom.
“That’s why I don’t want to give up my home in Wayne,” Vanek said.
She spends her spare time baking and decorating cakes for friends, including for all three of Borton’s children when they got married.
“It’s just a hobby I do for friends. I don’t sell them out of my home.”
The couple stay busy due to Craig always wanting to go, go, go, Vanek said, whether it is shooting, riding his motorcycle or taking the ATV to the sand dunes in Michigan.
They bought a toy hauler RV to make the trip west with their motorcycles, two dogs and two cats.
The district has hired Jenalee Niese to fill her role. Niese formerly worked at Defiance High School, Four County Career Center and Holgate Local Schools.
Vanek said her advice to Niese was to make sure spending is done wisely.
“I take pride in making sure that we’re stable financially,” Vanek said in her last week at Elmwood. “I’m going to miss that challenge.”