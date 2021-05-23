TOLEDO — Notre Dame Academy senior and Perrysburg resident Brynna Hastings was accepted to Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. She will study aerospace engineering with a focus on astronautics.
ERAU is a private university specializing in aviation and aerospace.
When it comes to aeronautical topics, Hastings said that she is slightly obsessed.
“I am constantly reading and watching videos about aeronautical technology. I want to know what is new and how they are using it,” she said. “If I have any free time I am pretty sure you might find me looking up launch dates and times.”
Hastings credits her uncle for introducing her to space and all of its adventures.
“My uncle was the person who introduced me to space,” she said. “Once, when he was babysitting me and my brother, we watched a space shuttle lift off and his passion began to be my passion.
“He always wanted to go to ERAU, so when I was a junior he really encouraged me to look into this university and its programs,” she said. “When we went for a college visit I knew it was where I wanted to be.”
Hastings is an IB Physics, IB English, AP Chemistry, AP Calculus, AP Psychology and Honors Anatomy student.
She is a four-year varsity volleyball player, a link crew leader, co-president to two student clubs and a member of student council.
“I hope that after I graduate from college you will find me designing space vessels that travel to Mars, actively involved in SpaceX and NASA launches, and still involved with the NASA Artemis Program (an initiative to colonize the moon).”