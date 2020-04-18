Passage of Bowling Green City Schools’ two continuing levies will not raise taxes.
School board President Ginny Stewart said she has fielded calls from people concerned with the taxes due to lack of income after the state “stay at home” order was made last month.
“These are not new taxes, they are not new levies, they are not an increase and they are what the district needs to continue to function in the same way it has functioned in the last 10 years,” she said Friday. “It is money that we’ve been asking for.”
Both levies date back to at least 2010.
The school district is asking voters to support two continuing levies. The passage will free up money to spend in other areas such as classrooms, Stewart said
A 4.2-mill current expense levy and a $1 million substitute emergency levy are on the primary ballot, which was originally set for March 17. It was postponed due to coronavirus.
Absentee ballots will be accepted by mail if postmarked by April 27 to the Wood County Board of Elections. Ballots may be dropped off at the Wood County Board of Elections, One Courthouse Square, by 7:30 p.m. April 28.
Combined, the levies account for 11% of the district’s operating budget, or $3.4 million in revenue annually.
“The passage of these levies are even more important now than they were a month ago, just due to the fact we’re in the middle of this pandemic,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci earlier this week.
With so many residents not working, he is expecting a drop in income tax collection. Future state funding also is unknown. That could lead to a freeze in spending.
“We have to assume there is going to be a downturn in collection,” Scruci said about income tax revenue. “This is going to be new territory for us.”
Despite the wording on the ballots – substitute and CPT for continuing period of time — neither tax will collect more than it is collecting now from existing residents, Scruci said.
By going to a continuing term, the district safeguards revenue that in the past has been renewed every five years. That money — $the 3.4 million annually — will be lost if these two issues are not approved in 2020.
Both levies expire Dec. 31.
The $1 million levy was first approved by voters in 2010 and renewed in 2015. The 4.2-mill levy was first passed in 2005 and has been renewed in 2010 and 2015.
With the current renewals every five years, voters would being going to the ballot nine times in the next 10 years. By going to continuing levies, that number drops down to five.
“It makes sense,” said Stewart earlier this year. “It’s so much easier to do your planning when you have this money coming in year after year.”
“It does not keep us from being accountable to the taxpayers, to the state,” she said Friday. “It helps to be more financially sound and do more long-term planning.”
That planning is more important now that it has ever been, she said.
“We’re not asking for anything new, we just need to keep our operating money in place,” Stewart said.
At the end of fiscal year 2019, there was about $16.8 million in the district’s cash reserves, with nearly half on hold to protect the district if any of its three operating levies is not passed.
The district’s 0.50% income tax expires in 2022.
At the end of fiscal year 2024, with passage of the levies, the cash balance is projected to be $7.7 million.
That would free up millions to spend in the classrooms, said Treasurer Cathy Schuller at a previous school board meeting.
Passing the levies as continuing also will preserve the homestead rollback, now being paid by the state. If the renewals fail and the district needs to come back with new requests, that tax credit disappears and becomes the responsibility of taxpayers.
The last new money request for Bowling Green schools was in 2010.
The district spent $21,861 – over half of a teacher’s salary – on election expenses in 2017, Schuller said. With renewing the issues every five years, that amount could potentially reach $100,000 in 10 years, she said. Removing the need to return to the ballot every five years would equal savings on such expenses.
It has also been noted by the board and administrators that the vast majority of the district’s levies are already continuing, so it is not a new idea.
While the 4.2-mill levy will collect taxes as usual, the $1 million substitute levy offers some additional features.
Once it becomes a substitute levy, owners of any new properties constructed in the school district from this point forward pay the same tax as current homeowners.
An emergency levy would gather only $1 million every year even as the district grows – and everyone’s share drops. As a substitute tax, it will collect more as homes and businesses are added, but there would be no change to existing taxpayers’ bill.
It is also noted that any pipeline money will not go into the general fund, and cannot be used to offset the loss of levy money.