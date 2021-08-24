There are magical tricks happening in some people’s homes. We let out our pets, and when they come back inside; our floors, carpeting and furniture take on a rusty orange color. When we go outside to mow or walk across our lawns, our toes and shoes turn orange.
What is causing our rusty shoes and paws? The cause is from a turf grass or lawn disease called “rust.” It is not magical that turfgrass may acquire an orange glow at this time of the year. Rust infections proliferate on Perennial Ryegrass that grows more slowly during the dog days of summer.
Sometimes though, we see the rust infection on Kentucky Bluegrass and Fescue varieties of turfgrass. According to the Compendium of Turfgrass Diseases, third edition (American Phytopathological Society), 40 different rust diseases have been identified on turfgrass. However, the four most common rusts on turfgrass in Ohio and the fungi behind the infections are leaf rust (Uromyces dactylitis), yellow striped rust (Puccinnia striiformis), crown rust (P. coronate), and stem rust (P. graminis).
The rust pathogen or disease grows on turfgrass when we have fast growing turfgrass followed by dry, hot conditions. Other factors include mowing our grass shorter than the recommended three-inch height and lack of fertility in our turfgrass. Fungal rust pathogens and other associated diseases have the potential to cause serious harm to turfgrass. However, most of the time rusts on turfgrass seldom progresses beyond a nuisance with lawnmowers, lawn edgers, shoes, toes, small children, dogs, etc. acquiring the orange, magical appearance.
The best long-term control for rusty shoes and orange paws is truly caring for your lawn. We are approaching an optimal time of the growing season for making a turfgrass fertilizer application. An application in early September that provides nitrogen will help the turfgrass grow past the orange rust. A slow-release form of nitrogen is recommended so the nutrient is available to your lawn over a longer period of time.
Of course, if a little bit is good, does this mean more fertilizer is better? While rust, as well as dollar spot, another disease pathogen, tends to occur most often on turfgrass suffering from nutrient deficiencies, other diseases such as brown patch and blights can be made worse by over-applications of nitrogen.
Thus, it’s important to pay close attention to product application recommendations including; using the proper fertilizer equipment settings. Ideally lawns need an inch of water per week during hot, dry conditions. Often, I see lawn sprinklers running and the water running off the lawns caused by compacted soil conditions. Compacted soil conditions may warrant core aeration.
Core aeration works to provide the root zone with greater access to air, water, and fertilizer. This access to air, water, and nutrients improves the health of the turf, resulting in deeper and more extensive turfgrass roots and healthier grass. The best time to core aerate is in the fall or in the spring before the application of a pre-emergent weed control product.
Fungicide applications that include the active ingredients Daconil, and or Mycrobutanil made before fungal rust infections become rampant can help slow disease development. However, the time and expense are seldom justified. Rust on turfgrass is usually a fleeting late summer problem and can be better managed by satisfying the nutrient needs of turfgrass throughout the growing season, watering as needed and mowing at a 3-inch height.