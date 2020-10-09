NORTHWOOD — Northwood Local Schools has taken advantage of historically low interest rates in the bond market and embarked on an aggressive bond refunding campaign. The district has refunded a portion of its eligible debt through two refunding bond issues.
The refunding process, like refinancing a home loan to take advantage of lower interest rates, will save Northwood’s taxpayers a total of $3.3 million over the remaining life of the bonds.
The savings will come to taxpayers in the form of reduced property taxes resulting from shortening the life of the voted bonds by four years, as well as savings to the district’s general fund.
Originally, voters authorized the bonds for a term of 37 years. Because of the lower interest rates, the bonds will now be paid off in 33 years from the original borrowing date.
The district’s most recent effort was completed in August when it issued $13.4 million of refunding bonds to refinance its two 2014 bond issues which financed the various new school facilities improvements approved by voters in May of 2014.
The two refunding bond issues refinanced bonds that were originally issued in 2014. Those bonds had interest rates of 4.05% and 3.50%. The new bonds have interest rates of 2.65% and 2.25%, respectively. A combination of low interest rates, an excellent credit rating (score), and good market timing allowed the District to save more than $3.3 million in interest cost.
“The board felt that refinancing the bonds to save taxpayer dollars was an easy decision,” said Treasurer Angel Adamski.
The overall savings was well beyond the district’s initial expectations. Many school districts target a savings of at least 3% percent of the amount to be refinanced. Combined, the transactions saved three times the benchmark.
“There are so few ways to reduce taxes in our community that refinancing bonds when possible is a major benefit to our residents,” said Superintendent Jason Kozina. “The school board and administration are very aware that we must continue to control costs and we are always looking at opportunities to save and be good stewards of our taxpayer’s money.”
The district is now looking ahead to possibly refinancing additional financing as interest rates continue to improve.