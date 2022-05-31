NORTHWOOD — Northwood High School held its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022 on May 22 in the Olney gym.
Students who completed all their requirements were candidates for graduation.
The list of potential graduates included Dawson Adams, Braden Alore, Bailey Anderson, Hailey Apthorpe, Mickey Asad, Dustin Ashton, Mia Austin, Alayna Avalos, Danali Ayala, Erin Bouk, Cameron Brice, Christopher Brown, Nickolas Camarillo, Zachary Carroll, Randy Chambliss, Lindsey Cline, Kaedyn Clingo, Maximus Closson, Dannae Cone, Amber Cornelison, Olivia Cox, Alyssa Cuevas
Anya Danyi, Kyleigh Derr, Naomi Edwards, Alexander Forth, Bethany Gillespie, Faith Glanzman, Marianna Gonzalez, Marissa Gorny, Russell Gronbach, Marcos Guillen, Carson Gutekunst
Jaydda Haas, Johnathan Hagemann, Shay Hall, Mercedez Hardison, Dakota Hawkins, Cheyenne Hilding, Connor Howell, David Hurst Jr., Alexis Hutchinson
Zachary Jones, Martin Kelly, Andrew Kozina, Joshua Laesch, Matthew Laney, Kilee Leonard, Tyler Lizcano, Navamin Makpleek, Leeana Miles, Logan Mobus, Andrew Moore, Alyssa Neal, Skyler Nestor, Elijah O’Connor, Juan Penaflor, Ayshah Perkins, Emilee Perkins, Kaileigh Ramasocky, John Rogers, Emily Ronquillo
Raymond Slater, Aamari Smith, Gabrielle Smith, Isabella Smith, Meiah Smith, Nevaeh Smith, Sapphire Smith, Leah Steck, Jai’sion Sterling, Dale Stevens, Jacob Sullivan, Christopher Sweet
Grace Thomas, Anna Umbel, Emma Veres, Kyle Wagner, Noelle Weiss, Emmalee Welsh, Alexander Westfall, Casei Wilson, Kaden Wilson, Randi Wilson, Mason Wolff, Adrian Xaiyarath, Joseph Yarad and Chandler Zahs.