NORTHWOOD – Northwood Local Schools will start the new year using a hybrid model of teaching.
When students return to school on Monday, they will be split into two groups.
Group A will meet on Mondays and Tuesdays while Group B meets on Thursdays and Fridays. The days students aren’t in the building will be remote learning.
“We wanted to keep Wednesday as a day between the groups to keep close contamination as limited as possible,” said Superintendent Jason Kozina.
Wednesday also will allow a deep cleaning of the K-12 school.
“Every day is a cleaning day, but Wednesday will be a little more thorough,” he said.
Group A will be students with last name A-L while Group B will be M-Z.
Families in the same household who fall into different groups can make requests directly to the school principal to keep each of their children on the same schedule.
Masks will be required while students are in the building and on buses. Parents are also being asked to conduct a wellness check before sending their child to school. Students will temperatures over 100F should stay home.
However, temperature checks will be conducted on all students entering the building.
“As the students come into the building, staff will take their temperature,” Kozina said. “Any with an elevated temperature will be sent to the office to be checked by the school nurse.”
The district will use three entrances: one for parent drop offs and two for buses – one more than last year to allow separation of students, Kozina said.
Other guidelines in place while students are in the building include:
• Students in grades 3-12 may be asked to clean desks and seats at the conclusion of each class.
• Students should carry a water bottle as the drinking fountains will not be available. No-touch bottle fillers can be used instead.
• Students must report immediately to their classroom, limiting time in the halls, and when possible, stay to the right when traveling down a hall or using the stairs.
• If bringing a packed lunch, the student should report immediately to their assigned seat in the cafeteria. Students are encouraged to follow physical distancing guidelines as much as possible when in line.
• Needed material must be carried in a personal bags since no lockers will be used.
Adults should limit their visits to the school as much as possible and no visitors will be allowed in the classrooms for any reason. Parents also must remain in their vehicles will dropping off or picking up their child.
Kozina said they will reassess the hybrid model in nine weeks.
“If we’re going to five days a week, we’re going to have to see a steady decline in cases in our county and have the support of our health department,” Kozina said.
If the governor closes schools, the district is prepared to be fully online, he added.
For days lessons are taught online, students will be required to participate in virtual sessions with teachers as scheduled and watch lessons provided by teachers and complete assignments according to timelines.
Any student put in isolation or quarantine will shift to remote learning while they are out of school.
This option also will be used if state or local regulations require school closure.
The district will provide an iPad for each student to use at home and an attempt will be made to support families without Wi-Fi access.
The online option will be different from what was experienced in the fall, the plan indicates. Students may not be taught directly by Northwood teachers.
The online curriculum may not match the same pacing and activities that were delivered during regular classes and students 7-12 will not have access to the class schedule that was planned in the spring.
“We really appreciate the health department and their guidance through all of this,” Kozina said. “Our team is ready and we’re going to do this a safety as we can.”