The Northwestern Water and Sewer District delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of its projects are performed underground, utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout the service area.
Effective Monday through April 8, crews will be in Perrysburg Township in the Crandenbrook, Willowbend and Carrington Woods subdivisions, and along West River Road for valve maintenance. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout the District through December.
Current projects include:
Center Township: County Home waterline replacement project. Through March, lane restrictions are possible on County Home Road, north of Kramer Road, for waterline replacement. Access to the Wood County Museum and residential access will be maintained. Project investment: $358,000. Project complete: March.
Lake Township: Water tower. Through August, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project investment: $4 million. Project complete: September.
Lake Township: waterline relocation. Effective Wednesday, lane restrictions are possible Lemoyne Road between Plumey Road and Walbridge Road for waterline relocation. Project investment: $150,000. Work complete: April.
McClure: Waterline project. Through May, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on East North Street (U.S. 6), from Union Street to County Road 3A, and on East Street (Ohio 65) from Hockman Street to Cory Brown Street for waterline replacement. Project investment: $337,000. Project complete: June.
McComb: Waterline project. Through April, lane restrictions on North Liberty Street between Oliver and Cooper streets, along West Main Street from Rader Road to Ohio 613, on Pleasant Street between Maple and Cooper streets, and on North Walnut Street for waterline replacement. Residents will be notified of water service interruptions. Project investment: $539,000. Project complete: May.
Northwood: Wales Road waterline replacement project. Effective April 11 through July, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Wales Road east of Tracy Road. Work on Tracy Road will be announced. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Businesses will be notified of water service interruptions. Project investment: $500,000. Project complete: August.
Perrysburg: Sewer rehabilitation project. Through April, southbound West Boundary Street between Front and West Sixth streets is reduced to one lane for sewer work. Through April, Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive is closed for sewer work. Detour: West Boundary Street; Eckel Junction; Fort Meigs Road. Access to Fort Meigs Cemetery will be maintained using detour. Additionally, through April, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue are closed. All work is weather permitting. Project investment: $747,000. Project complete: May.
Perrysburg Township: Willowbend pump station and force main replacement. Through May, increased construction traffic and shoulder restrictions are possible near the intersection of Jerome Road and West River Road in Lucas County for force main work. Work in Wood County near River Road (Ohio 65) will be announced. Project Cost: $2.5 Million. Project complete: November.