ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees has named Todd Hernandez as their next president, succeeding President Michael Thomson.
Hernandez is a Navy veteran, and brings experience in advanced manufacturing and information technology from the private sector. Hernandez has served in a variety of capacities at NSCC over the past 11 years – most recently as executive vice president, where he was responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the college. He has also led the charge for the college’s workforce development branch, which includes Custom Training Solutions.
He was one of two finalists in the presidential search in 2018.
“I would like to thank President Thomson for his leadership these past three years,” Hernandez said. “He brought new ideas and a strategic focus on mission to our campus. During his presidency, we have seen marked improvements in organizational culture, community engagement, enrollment management, and fiscal sustainability. On a personal note, I truly appreciate the mentorship he has provided and I am grateful to call him friend.
“NSCC is on a good path. We are midway through year one of a very good three year strategic plan. The strategic plan will continue to transform NSCC into a more learner-centric institution while providing investments in academic excellence, workforce development, improved culture, and community engagement.”
A search for the new executive vice president will begin immediately.
Hernandez holds a Master of Information Systems Management degree from Keller Graduate School of Management, and a Bachelor’s of Science in Electrical Engineering Technology from DeVry Institutes of Technology (Columbus). He is completing his Doctorate of Information Technology from Walden University.
Board of Trustees Chair Joel Miller noted the board “confirmed Dr. Thomson’s request to alter our contract with him to facilitate spending more time with his family. He has asked that he complete his contract with us March 31, 2021, and we signed an agreement today honoring that request. With the full agreement of the board, we signed a contract with (Executive Vice President) Todd Hernandez to become the eighth president of Northwest State Community College.”