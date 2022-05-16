Leaders from Bowling Green State University, Owens Community College and the University of Findlay presented on the Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics, a workforce training collaboration currently being developed by the three institutions.
Their presentation, “How Intercollegiate Partners Align Higher Ed & Workforce Training” was featured on May 2 as part of the American Association of Community Colleges annual conference in New York.
The conference is one of the largest events for community college professionals in the country and draws a national audience of higher education leaders. It offers attendees the chance to “design and solve today’s priority challenges and to identify opportunities and innovation to support the country’s community college students.”
During the event, Katherine Fell, president at the University of Findlay; Mike Ogawa, vice president for research and economic engagement at Bowling Green State University; and Dione D. Somerville, president of Owens Community College, discussed the importance of workforce development and how strategic partnerships, like the Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics, provide critical opportunities for students and local communities.
The institutions will work with area employers in the advanced manufacturing and logistics sectors to identify and anticipate their immediate, mid-term and long-term needs in workforce training, talent development, innovation, automation, systems integration, and supply chain management.
“Together, we’re all working toward this shared goal of aligning workforce needs with higher education,” Somerville said. “By producing career-ready Ohioans for the workforce of tomorrow, the center will become an invaluable resource for business and industry.”
This collaboration between the three higher education institutions will provide workforce development ranging from certifications to degree-track curricula to internships.
“We’re excited to leverage the resources and skills of all three institutions to enable our students and our region to thrive,” Fell said.
The Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics will also be enhanced by relationships with economic development partners and employers, which will strengthen the region’s professional pipeline.
“The center will work to ensure our students have access to the latest technology and processes, so that local companies can operate on the cutting edge,” Ogawa said. “This unique collaboration offers Northwest Ohio a competitive edge in growing its economy.”
The center will be located on the Owens Community College Findlay campus and will be overseen by representatives from the three schools, who will work with area employers to identify their immediate and long-term needs in workforce training, automation, systems integration and supply chain management.
The center also will serve as a centralized resource where the business community can bring specific workforce needs for customized training solutions.