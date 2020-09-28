The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund has announced it has awarded a total of 450 K-8 scholarships including 76 new scholarships for the 2020-21 school year. These students are attending 66 different private schools or are being homeschooled.
The eligibility scale for these scholarships is based on the National School Lunch Program and all of the families receiving the scholarship are at the 270% poverty level or below.
The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund provides privately funded scholarships to students from low-income families in grades K-8 to attend a private school such as Christ the King, Emmanuel Christian School and Maumee Valley Country Day.
Students can receive up to $2,000 per year for tuition or $750 for homeschool expenses. Families must reside in Wood, Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams and Wyandot counties and are required to pay a minimum of $500 towards their tuition.
NOSF also awarded 16 $2,500 renewable high school scholarships for NOSF 8th grade graduates for private school tuition. These students are attending St. Francis de Sales, St. Ursula, Monclova Christian Academy and others.
NOSF has been awarding scholarships since 1999.
Interested families can find more information about the program and apply online on the NOSF website at www.nosf.org. Once awarded, families can renew their children’s scholarship each year if they meet the income eligibility requirements and can also add siblings. For more information contact Ann Riddle, executive director of the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund at 419-720-7048.