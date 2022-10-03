PERRYSBURG — The high schools from Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Eastwood, Lake, Northwood, Otsego, and Rossford are once again partnering together to hold the Northern Wood County College Fair at Perrysburg High School.
The College Fair will be held on Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m.
The College Fair is open to all students in grades 9-12 and their parents/guardians, but it should be especially beneficial for students in grades 11 and 12. Around 60 colleges from across Ohio (and a few out-of-state universities) have already signed up to participate.
During the fair, participants will show their barcode to colleges who will scan it to send more information about their schools. The day after the fair, participants will receive a report with information on the colleges with which a barcode was scanned.
Only students from the above-mentioned schools are invited to attend, so the fair tends to be smaller and more personal than other college fairs.