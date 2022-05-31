NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore High School held commencement ceremonies May 22.
Members of the Class of 2022 who met all the requirments received their diplomas.
The list of potential graduates includes Jaiden Alexander Baldwin, Brock David Baltz, Lilyana Nichole Bowen, Isaiah Micah Boyd, Meredith Daniele Buchanan, Mountain Storm Carney, Mitchell Ryan Clark, Emma Grace Cotterman, Tyson James Eaken, Caeli Ann Empcke, Gabriella Rae Estrada
Kaitlynn Marie Grant, Charles Oliver Grilliot, Grace Lyn Hagemyer, Jonathon Andrew Hagemyer, Johnathon William Hill, Halie Marie Inbody, Cassadie Joi Jacobs, Brooks Andrew Jordan, Laura Elizabeth Keegan, Samuel Dean Keeran, Logan Ray Keller, Gunner Joseph Kepling, Grace Elaine Knitz, Richard Lee Kreisher
Hailey Nocole Lennard, Torien Jorden Lute, Olivia Danielle Matthes, Madison Lee McGrew, James Mark Miller, Casey Alan Mowery, Jacob Allen Nagel, Lauren Ann Neipp, Daltin Carl Oberley, Caiden Lee Phillips, Kalyeah Aislynne Powell, Rhiannon Leigh Powell, Kevin Guadalupe Ramirez, Caitlin Alexis Schwartz, Dennis Paul Simon, Jeremiah Owen Brooks Suman
Leia Ann Thomas, Brionna Nichole Cheri Tilden, Cayce Ivan Trout, Lucy Ann Trout, Autumn Elizabeth VanAtta, Madison Grace Westgate, Brendon Walter Eugene Woodward and Darrian Kaden Joseph Zitzelberger.