PERRYSBURG — Penta Career Center, a career-technical educational facility for high school and adult students since 1965, is searching for successful individuals for its annual Outstanding Alumni Awards.
Since its inception in 1993, these prestigious awards have been presented to 168 Penta alumni.
Those former students selected as 2021 Outstanding Alumni recipients will be honored at a special banquet at Penta on Nov. 18.
The Outstanding Alumni Awards are bestowed to individuals who have completed a career-technical program at Penta Career Center (formerly known as Penta County Vocational School) and who are currently working in a successful career. Potential candidates should demonstrate excellence in their careers with evidence of professional accomplishments and community involvement.
Nominees must have completed a high school or adult education program at Penta prior to 2011.
Applications are available by calling 419-661-6351. Applications can also be completed online through the Penta web site at www.pentacareercenter.org (click on “Alumni”). Completed applications must be postmarked by Sept. 24.