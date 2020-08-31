PERRYSBURG — Penta Career Center is searching for successful individuals for its annual Outstanding Alumni Awards.
Since its inception in 1993, these awards have been presented to 164 Penta alumni. Further information will be announced later regarding how and when the 2020 Outstanding Alumni will be honored.
The Outstanding Alumni Awards are bestowed to individuals who have completed a career-technical program at Penta Career Center (formerly known as Penta County Vocational School) and who are currently working in a successful career. Nominees must have completed a high school or adult education program at Penta prior to 2010.
Applications for the awards are available by calling 419-661-6351. Applications can also be completed online through the Penta web site at www.pentacareercenter.org (click on “Alumni”). Completed applications must be postmarked by Sept. 30.
Some of the past recipients of the award include: Sue (Vidra) Reamsnyder (Rossford High School), a 1975 alumnus of the high skill stenography program; Edward Stribrny (Lake High School), a 1973 alumnus of the carpentry program; and Sandra Wiechman (Elmwood High School), a 1982 alumnus of the executive secretary program.