Nominations are being sought for the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Awards.
The public is invited to submit nominations for these awards. Nomination forms, including criteria and submission information, are available from the Chamber of Commerce, Four Corners Center at 217 S. Church St., and can also be obtained at www.bgchamber.net.
Completed nomination forms should be returned by their respective dates; no late submissions will be accepted. For questions contact the chamber office at 419-353-7945 or chamber@bgchamber.net. These awards are presented at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting Dinner & Awards to be held on Jan. 29 at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, Lenhart Grand Ballroom on the campus of Bowling Green State University.
The Zeus Award Program is the counterpart to the Athena. “Zeus Award” recipients are male individuals who support a culture that encourages women to achieve their full leadership potential through active mentoring, support systems, and development actions. A Zeus Award nominee is someone who continually gives back to the larger community of women by providing and/or supporting leadership development opportunities and initiatives. A Zeus demonstrates excellence, creativity, and shows initiative in their business or profession while providing valuable services and contributing their time and energy to improve the quality of life for community members. Deadline to submit nomination forms is Dec. 31.
The Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award recognizes two citizens (one male, one female) that focus their work to the Bowling Green area, and have demonstrated an active leadership role for the community through involvement in business, civic, social and/or service organizations. Candidates for this award must live and/or work in the Bowling Green area, and must demonstrate active leadership which serves and improves their community. Deadline to submit nomination forms is Dec. 31.
The Athena Award Program deadline was Friday.